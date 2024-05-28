Tory MP Lucy Allan endorsing Reform is ‘vindication’, says leader Richard Tice

Lucy Allan backing a Reform candidate is “vindication” for the party’s policies, leader Richard Tice has said.

The Tory MP for Telford, who is leaving parliament, said Alan Adams would offer an alternative to “more of the same politics and more of the same politicians”.

Her party responded by suspending her with immediate effect, but Ms Allan said she had resigned to support Mr Adams rather than Conservative Hannah Campbell.

Mr Tice told Sky News on Monday, 27 May: “[Reform] policies... can get our country growing again.

“Her endorsement... is sort of vindication and verification of that.”