Cheryl reveals Girls Aloud were told song choice would end career

Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy revealed the band had been told their career would be over if they released a song that later won them a Brit Award.

Cheryl, along with band members Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, appeared on a BBC Radio 2 takeover with presenter Rylan Clark on Sunday (27 May).

Asked about their favourite Girls Aloud songs, the 40-year-old said hers had always been 2008 hit The Promise.

She said: “We had hit a peak of our career then. We had been told by the label if we were to release this it would be career suicide, but it felt right.”