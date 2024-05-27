Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley accused foreign office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan of “fobbing people off” in a heated discussion over her party’s proposed national service scheme.

The presenter challenged the Tory minister on how the government would enforce national service on 18-year-olds when she appeared on the ITV breakfast show on Monday (27 May).

Madeley asked: “What will happen to young people who say they're not taking part?”

Ms Trevelyan replied “It wouldn’t be a criminal prosecution level”, before citing a timeline for the proposed plan.

Madeley interrupted her and said: “You can’t just fob the answer off.”