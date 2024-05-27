Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Culture

Molly-Mae Hague shares romantic birthday video with Tommy Fury

00:23

Lucy Leeson | Monday 27 May 2024 11:07 BST

Molly-Mae Hague hits back at Tommy Fury split rumours with romantic birthday video

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to rumours she has split from Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury with a romantic video post.

The influencer, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday (26 May), dismissed rumours she had split from her boxer partner with a series of romantic pictures and clips.

In a picture, the 25-year-old is seen kissing her partner, with their young daughter Bambi nestled in between them.

She captioned the post: “The most chilled birthday ever at home with the people I love.”

The boxer is also seen lighting a candle on a luxurious birthday cake for Molly.

Up next

Simon Cowell pranks Ant and Dec during Britain’s Got Talent audition

00:36

Simon Cowell pranks Ant and Dec during Britain’s Got Talent audition

Simon Cowell ‘disappears’ as BGT past contestants return to audition

01:03

Simon Cowell ‘disappears’ as BGT past contestants return to audition

Nicki Minaj livestreams arrest before Manchester show postponed

00:58

Nicki Minaj livestreams arrest before Manchester show postponed

Daisy Edgar-Jones says she fell in love with Paul Mescal

00:37

Daisy Edgar-Jones says she fell in love with Paul Mescal

Editor’s Picks

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

03:24

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

05:07

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

The science of falling in love

38:02

The science of falling in love

Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session

03:29

Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session

More Editor’s Picks
The comedian taking on Narendra Modi for India’s democracy

04:35

The comedian taking on Narendra Modi for India’s democracy

Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box

05:24

Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

On The Ground

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

More On The Ground
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

Trapped in the care system

04:53

Trapped in the care system

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

The hidden pressures of playing real life figures

13:19

The hidden pressures of playing real life figures

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

14:19

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

Music Box

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

03:24

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

05:07

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session

03:29

Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session

Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box

05:24

Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box

More Music Box
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire

03:28

Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

03:11

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

04:08

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

Travel Smart

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

More Travel Smart
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Love Lives

The science of falling in love

38:02

The science of falling in love

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

30:04

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

35:16

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

More Love Lives
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

You Ask The Questions

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

News

Tory national service policy like a ‘teenage Dad’s Army’, Starmer says

00:40

Tory national service policy like a ‘teenage Dad’s Army’, Starmer says

Tory minister clashes with Richard Madeley over national service

01:46

Tory minister clashes with Richard Madeley over national service

RAF update after pilot killed in crash at Battle of Britain event

01:08

RAF update after pilot killed in crash at Battle of Britain event

Plane loses power mid-flight above homes before skidding across tarmac

00:41

Plane loses power mid-flight above homes before skidding across tarmac

More News
Katie Price says vandals ‘threw acid’ on Range Rover at Mucky Mansion

00:29

Katie Price says vandals ‘threw acid’ on Range Rover at Mucky Mansion

Rachel Reeves pledges no return to austerity under Labour

00:38

Rachel Reeves pledges no return to austerity under Labour

Sky News host clashes with Nigel Farage on British Muslims

02:45

Sky News host clashes with Nigel Farage on British Muslims

Watch: Sunak justifies introducing national service for teenagers

01:14

Watch: Sunak justifies introducing national service for teenagers

Sport

Mbappe’s security frustrate Martin Brundle on F1 grid walk

00:44

Mbappe’s security frustrate Martin Brundle on F1 grid walk

Paris Hilton sends Leeds United message of support

00:32

Paris Hilton sends Leeds United message of support

Peter Malnati breaks down in tears over Grayson Murray death

00:34

Peter Malnati breaks down in tears over Grayson Murray death

Watch: Lewis Hamilton addresses losing out to George Russell

00:45

Watch: Lewis Hamilton addresses losing out to George Russell

More Sport
Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

00:41

Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

Barcelona sing after retaining Women’s Champions League title

00:21

Barcelona sing after retaining Women’s Champions League title

Ten Hag responds to sacking rumours after Man Utd’s FA Cup victory

00:50

Ten Hag responds to sacking rumours after Man Utd’s FA Cup victory

David Beckham brands Thierry Henry ‘selfish’ as pair film new advert

00:21

David Beckham brands Thierry Henry ‘selfish’ as pair film new advert

Climate

Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’

00:55

Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’

Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas

00:51

Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas

Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona

00:28

Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona

Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage

00:41

Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage

More Climate
Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four

00:39

Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four

Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand

02:47

Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand

Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs as floods devastate Brazil

00:47

Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs as floods devastate Brazil

Elderly Just Stop Oil protesters damage glass protecting Magna Carta

00:38

Elderly Just Stop Oil protesters damage glass protecting Magna Carta