Molly-Mae Hague hits back at Tommy Fury split rumours with romantic birthday video

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to rumours she has split from Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury with a romantic video post.

The influencer, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday (26 May), dismissed rumours she had split from her boxer partner with a series of romantic pictures and clips.

In a picture, the 25-year-old is seen kissing her partner, with their young daughter Bambi nestled in between them.

She captioned the post: “The most chilled birthday ever at home with the people I love.”

The boxer is also seen lighting a candle on a luxurious birthday cake for Molly.