Pink dolphins rescued after becoming stranded in Bolivian river

Two pink dolphins, a mother and her seven-month-old calf, were rescued after they became trapped in a river in Bolivia.

The marine animals, known as "bufeos", had been dragged into a stream in the tourist town of Villa Tunari, in Cochabamba, due to floods.

They were unable to return to their original river due to the low water levels.

Officials caught the pair in nets on Friday, 24 May, before transporting them to the Isiboro river in the nearby Amazon region of Beni.

Residents came out to bid goodbye to the mother and the calf, which was still nursing, with Bolivian flags.