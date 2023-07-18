A rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana last week may be a female albino named “Pinky” by locals.

Houston man Thurman Gustin was fishing at Old River Pass in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on 12 July when he spotted the rare animal.

A video shared by Gustin shows the pink dolphin breaching the water, and he claims he saw two swimming around.

The pink dolphin is likely an albino bottlenose dolphin, and possibly the famous one named “Pinky”, who is frequently spotted in the area.

Amazon river dolphins are also pink but are only found in fresh water in South America.