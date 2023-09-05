Tourists rescue injured dolphin stranded on beach

Four American tourists rescued an injured dolphin beached on the sand in southern Thailand.

Garfield Angove and his friends were walking along Nai Yang Beach in Phuket to watch the sunrise when they noticed the stranded animal lying on its side on the shore on 1 September.

The dolphin had minor abrasions on its head as it lay on the ground.

Angove and his group are seen carefully carrying the animal along the beach toward deeper waters to release it, but it still struggled to swim away.

The rescuers then turned the dolphin onto its belly, allowing it to regain its balance and return to sea.