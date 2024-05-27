Moment police taser man armed with knife down his trousers near Tesco superstore

This is the moment police officers tasered a man armed with a knife down his trousers in Cambridgeshire.

The officers were responding to reports from the public of a man waving around a knife and smashing it against a lamppost near Tesco Extra in Cromwell Road.

Officers removed a large kitchen knife from Marek Vasko’s waistband. A Stanley blade and homemade scalpel were also found in his pockets.

Vasko, of Elm Road, Wisbech, was charged with three counts of being in possession of a knife in a public place and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 22 May, where he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for a year, after previously admitting the offences.