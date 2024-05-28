Eamonn Holmes breaks silence on Ruth Langsford divorce and thanks viewers for support

Eamonn Holmes thanked viewers for their support after news of his divorce from Ruth Langsford.

The broadcaster, 64, returned to his GB News breakfast show on Tuesday, 28 May, after the couple made their announcement regarding their marriage.

Holmes and Langsford, 64, married in June 2010 and have one son, Jack, who was born in 2002.

They previously presented This Morning together.

Addressing the fact his relationship has been the subject of headlines, Holmed said: "I would like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”