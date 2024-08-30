Donald Trump shares bizarre reason why people don’t want to eat bacon anymore

Donald Trump shared his bizarre reason why people don’t want to eat bacon anymore.

The former US president said wind power is stopping people from eating bacon after he delivered a campaign speech in Wisconsin on Thursday (29 August).

Trump gave his comments to a young rally-goer asking what his plan is, "to make life more affordable and bring down inflation for someone like me."

Trump launched into what one critic denounced as a "word salad” and said: “You take a look at bacon and some of these products, and some people don’t eat bacon anymore.”