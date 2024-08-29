Kamala Harris heckled by Gaza protester during Georgia campaign speech

This is the moment Kamala Harris is interrupted by a Gaza protester during a campaign rally in Georgia.

The vice president was giving her speech at the rally on Thursday (29 August), when the protester interrupted her, shouting about the conflict in the Middle East.

Harris addressed the interruption briefly before continuing with her speech.

She said: “Let me just say something. We are fighting for a democracy and everyone has a right and should have their voices heard.

“The president and I are working around the clock. We have got to get a hostage deal done and a get a ceasefire now.”