Ruth Langsford seemed upbeat as she shared a sweet message with her followers on Sunday, in the wake of news that she is divorcing her husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed last week that they are separating after 27 years together. The former presenting duo, who were dropped from ITV’s This Morning in 2020, married in 2010.

The spokesperson told The Independent that Holmes and Langsford have “confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing”.

On Sunday, Langsford told fans that she was enjoying the sunshine as she went for a walk with her dog, Maggie, and visited her mother, Joan.

“Enjoying the little bit of sunshine we got today!” she captured a video clip of her strolling with Maggie in an Instagram Story.

In a second clip, she shared a video of Joan cuddling Maggie at home.

Ruth Langsford shared a cheery message on Instagram after her divorce news ( Instagram/Ruth Langsford )

Holmes also seemed to be enjoying the weekend, as he revelled in Manchester United’s FA Cup final win and shared what appeared to be a chalk drawing of himself with Sir Alex Ferguson.

“My God, what a [Cup] Final, what a result!” he wrote. “Congratulations to the whole squad.”

Instead of football fans, Holmes’s comments section was flooded with concerned followers asking after Holmes and Langsford.

“I’m really sad to hear about you and Ruth,” one fan wrote, while another pushed back against those attempting to blame either one for the split, as they remarked: “They might be in [the] public eye but their troubles are their own. Very sad for them.”

The former couple are understood to be preparing a statement on the divorce to share with their followers on social media.

It’s been claimed that the relationship breakdown is due to work commitments taking their marriage “in different directions”.

After they were dropped from This Morning in favour of Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, Langsford became a regular feature on ITV’s other daytime show, Loose Women, while Holmes moved to controversial channel GB News, where he hosts a breakfast show.

The couple share a son, Jack, 22, while Holmes also has three children from his first marriage: Declan, 35, Niall, 31, and Rebecca, 33.