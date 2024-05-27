Simon Cowell plays prank on Ant and Dec during final Britain’s Got Talent audition

Simon Cowell got his own back when he played a live prank on Britain’s Got Talent presenters Ant and Dec.

The music mogul previously fell victim to a prank by Geordie duo during the final series of Saturday Night Takeaway, but it was payback time on Sunday (26 May).

The 64-year-old enlisted the help of actor Dave Bibby, who pretended he was a baker and that it was his “life-long” dream to break the world record for being hit with custard pies.

Cowell and fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli joined in the fake record attempt, but the “official adjudicator” noted that the attempt was null and void because Ant had stepped over the throw line.

At that moment the word “GOTCHA” was projected onto the screen above them.