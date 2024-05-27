A passenger on board a Qatar Airways flight hit by severe turbulence showed how his trousers were ripped during the incident.

The flight from Doha to Dublin on Sunday (26 May) suddenly plummeted hundreds of feet without any warning.

Twelve people were hurt. Eight were taken to hospital upon landing in Dublin.

Passengers spoke of their shock at what happened.

One man showed RTE News how his trousers had been ripped and said: “It was atrocious.”

A spokesperson for Qatar Airways said: “The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority.”