Stacey Solomon has revealed she is only planning to work on ventures that can be done from home as she wants to fulfill her dream of becoming a stay-at-home mother to her five children.

The 34-year-old said she will only take part in the occasional “passion project” as she wants to be there more for her children as they reach important stages in their lives.

Talking on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast, she said: “Every year I have a team meeting with my agent and everyone on the team to say ‘What's your plan, what's your goals, blah, blah, blah.

“And this year when they asked me my five-year goals, I was like ‘I want to be a stay-at-home mum’.”