Katie Price reveals vandals ‘threw acid’ on pink Range Rover parked at Mucky Mansion

Katie Price has claimed vandals “threw acid” over her pink Range Rover as she admitted she “can’t wait to get out” of her Mucky Mansion.

The 46-year-old shared an Instagram video of the damage caused to her car on Sunday night (26 May).

She tells her followers: “‘It’s nice to know someone in the night has come to throw acid all over my car, everywhere, all on my car. Thank you whoever that was.”

The glamour model captioned her video: “Scumbags outside my house on my private property. I can't wait toget out of this house in a few months' time.”