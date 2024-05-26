Simon Cowell appeared to vanish at the hands of three formerBritain's Got Talent contestants who returned in a surprise audition on Saturday, 25 May.

Magician's Assemble, featuring Ben Hart, Colin Cloud, and Elizabeth The Haunting, told the talent show audience they came from the "future" as they finished each other's sentences.

Cloud invited the head judge on stage before blindfolding him and smashing an hourglass, which seemingly made Cowell disappear.

The show abruptly ended after the stunt, prompting viewers to question where Cowell had gone.