Amanda Holden shocks BGT viewers with second Golden Buzzer act

Amanda Holden sent a second act straight through to the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) semi-finals with the Golden Buzzer during Sunday's episode (12 May).

Japanese comedian Nabe had the judges laughing as he used his hair and props to create impressions of characters such as Shaun the Sheep and Maleficent, as well as poking fun at Simon Cowell.

Holden was so impressed with Nabe that she pushed the button, despite having already pressed it for Sydnie Christmas in an earlier episode.

While some viewers were equally as amused by the comedian, some didn't understand Holden's choice, with one commenting on social media that her second Golden Buzzer was "wasted."