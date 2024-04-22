Britain’s Got Talent Amanda Holden stunned by rare ‘never seen before’ act

Amanda Holden was left mesmerised by a Britain’s Got Talent contestant on Sunday night’s show (21 April).

Geneviève Côté blew the Heart FM presenter away as she showcased her rare animal-mimicking act.

The Canadian native impersonated wild animals on the screen behind her, accompanied by David Attenborough’s voice.

At first, the judges did not realise it was Ms Côté who was making the animal sounds.

Holden said: "I've never seen anything like this before.”

Ms Côté also impressed Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, and Simon Cowell to make it through to the next round.