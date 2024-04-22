Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:07
Britain’s Got Talent Amanda Holden stunned by rare ‘never seen before’ act
Amanda Holden was left mesmerised by a Britain’s Got Talent contestant on Sunday night’s show (21 April).
Geneviève Côté blew the Heart FM presenter away as she showcased her rare animal-mimicking act.
The Canadian native impersonated wild animals on the screen behind her, accompanied by David Attenborough’s voice.
At first, the judges did not realise it was Ms Côté who was making the animal sounds.
Holden said: "I've never seen anything like this before.”
Ms Côté also impressed Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, and Simon Cowell to make it through to the next round.
Up next
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
02:51
I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse
59:34
Simon Calder answers your holiday questions in live event
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:29
Gideon Falter: Met’s ‘openly Jewish’ remark made me feel like criminal
01:16
Baby saved from womb of mother killed in Israeli strike
01:03
Israeli protesters carry mock coffins in call to release Gaza hostages
00:32
Israel military releases video of alleged strikes on Hezbollah targets
01:36
FA Cup: Ten Hag denies Coventry penalty victory was an ‘embarrassment’
00:41
Moment oldest and youngest London Marathon runners meet on finish line
01:14
Manchester United fans ‘impatient’ for success, Jim Ratcliffe says
00:30
‘Hardest Geezer’ completes London Marathon days after running Africa
01:14
Residents evacuated as heavy rainfall floods southern Chinese cities
00:33
Dubai: Cars abandoned in flooded streets as UAE begins clean up
00:21
Severe weather lashes Virginia as golf ball-sized hail reported
00:24