North West stars in The Lion King at Hollywood Bowl in stage debut
North West made her stage debut in a production of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, 24 May, with her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the audience.
The ten-year-old played Simba for the 30th anniversary concert celebrating the Disney film dressed in a fluffy yellow hoodie and shorts.
Her parents watched on with her grandmother Kris Jenner, and her aunt Kourtney Kardashian who was joined by her husband Travis Barker.
North has announced she is releasing her first album, Elementary School Dropout, but a release date has not been confirmed.
