Watch North West’s ‘honest review’ of mother Kim Kardashian’s makeup line

North West gave an “honest review” of a new makeup line recently released by her mother, Kim Kardashian, in a TikTok video.

The 10-year-old posted a video on the pair’s shared account @kimandnorth of her thoughts on the reality star’s SKKN BY KIM collection.

North filmed herself swatching shades, trying out the black eyeshadow.

“What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha...,” the clip was captioned.

“I like it, like to go out, like dinner, yes, with the makeup on! This is classic Kim, so,” North said in the video.