Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford discuss staying friends with an ex in a resurfaced clip after their split.

A spokesman for the TV presenters confirmed on Saturday (25 May) that the couple are to divorce after 14 years of marriage.

Langsford and Holmes, both 64, wed in 2010 after 13 years together and are said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”.

The former This Morning hosts discussed whether they could stay friends with a former partner in a discussion on the popular ITV daytime show back in a clip from 2018.

They were joined by Anthea Turner and journalist Nilufer Atik.