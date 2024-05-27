Lionel Messi interrupts Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to promote Bad Boys 4

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has teamed up with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to promote the new Bad Boys 4 movie in a now-viral video.

Actor Smith posted a video on his Instagram page on Sunday (26 May), featuring Messi and his Bad Boys 4 co-star Lawrence.

In the clip, Smith and Lawrence are seen looking into Miami Marina, planning to kick a football, when Messi enters and kicks the ball into the camera.

Smith captioned the clip: "Pateando con los chicos. #BadBoys, Kickin' it with the boys. #BadBoys."