Watch: Daredevils tumble down Cooper’s Hill for annual Gloucester cheese rolling race

Daredevils have thrown themselves down a steep hill in the annual death-defying cheese rolling race in Gloucestershire.

Brave competitors sprinted, tripped and tumbled down Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth to try and win the 8lb double Gloucester on Monday (27 May).

The recent wet weather had made the racetrack soft, slippery and very muddy for the competitors who were cheered on by thousands of spectators.

Rebel cheese rollers have been staging their own unofficial event after health and safety fears caused the official competition to be cancelled in 2010.

The cheese is chased 200 yards down the 1:2 gradient Cooper’s Hill at Brockworth.