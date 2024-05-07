Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:53
Chrissy Teigen reveals ‘what all mothers want’ in new KFC advert
Chrissy Teigen has revealed “what all mothers want” as she fronts a new KFC advert for Mother’s Day in the US.
The 38-year-old stars in a new advert for the chicken chain ahead of Mother’s Day on 12 May.
Standing in front of the infamous red and white striped boxes of chicken, the TV star says: “Mother’s Day is my day and I want a break from cooking entirely.
“For the dads, partners, and adult children out there, one way mom wants to be celebrated, aside from total peace and quiet, is with a good meal. So, this one is for the moms.
“KFC changed their menu to reflect what moms want... a little time off and some chicken.”
Up next
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
01:07
L’Oreal Glotion, Tom Ford Black Orchid and everything else
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:25
Parents of boy with ‘life threatening’ allergy make restaurant demand
01:10
Listen: IDF captain asked where people of Rafah ‘are meant to go’
01:00
Trump responds to Columbia University canceling commencement
00:53
Who is new SNP leader and first minister-in-waiting John Swinney?
00:40
Man United boss Ten Hag vows to fight on as he rues Palace defeat
00:38
George Russell takes Ed Sheeran on 150mph lap of Miami GP track
00:17
Lando Norris crowd surfs in behind the scenes footage from F1 win
00:26
UFC teases Conor McGregor’s return fight following third retirement
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
01:08
Humza Yousaf jokes about ‘breakup’ with Greens as coalition deal ends
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
01:14