Watch: Macklemore releases pro-Palestine music video ‘Hind’s Hall’

Macklemore has released a new song for Palestine.

Titled Hind’s Hall, the track is inspired by the current student protests happening around the world.

It also pays tribute to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian child, who was recently killed by the Israeli military in Gaza while waiting for help.

Macklemore says all of the song’s proceeds will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).