Demi Moore may have stolen the limelight with her “butterfly-inspired” Met Gala dress as she dazzled on the red carpet, but her journey to the Metropolitan Museum of Arts was slightly less glamourous.

The 61-year-old was forced to stand as she squeezed herself into a van for the journey to the Met Gala on Monday (6 May).

An Instagram video shared by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, shows the actress laughing as her stylist asks: “Should we have put the wing piece on after?”

She replies: “You know, I am thinking in hindsight.”