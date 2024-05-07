The actor who plays Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle has opened up on the impact her character’s coercive control storyline has had.

Tuesday’s (7 May) special episode of the soap, is set to reveal the terrifying reality of Belle’s life with husband Tom (James Chase).

The episode focuses its attention on a dinner party thrown by the couple for Tom’s work colleagues and showcases two different viewpoints of the same dinner party.

During an interview on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday, Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle, shared the real-life impact her character’s controlling and abusive relationship storyline has had on viewers and herself.