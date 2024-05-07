US rapper Cardi B brought the Met Gala red carpet to a standstill with her voluminous black tulle train and matching headwrap.

The 31-year-old posed for pictures at the star-studded event on Monday evening (6 May).

At one moment, attendees were forced to wait as her team of nine staff had to fan out her dress at the bottom of the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps.

Other celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore and Doja Cat also dazzled on the red carpet on Monday night.