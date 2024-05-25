Kitten rescued from highway as driver stops traffic to protect animal

A kitten lying in the middle of a busy road in the US was rescued after a Florida lorry driver used their truck to stop traffic, a newly-released video shows.

Footage from Alachua Police Department, taken on 12 May, shows the tiny animal lying on the concrete of the NW US Highway 441 as a car drives past.

It is scooped up by the officer and brought to safety.

The department thanked the driver, from the nearby Mi Apa Latin Cafe, for using their vehicle to assist the rescue.

“We’re thrilled to share that this little furball has found a loving forever home with one of our amazing dispatchers,” Alachua Police said.