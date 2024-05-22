United Airlines unveil new Wrexham AFC kit ‘that dreams are made of’

Wrexham AFC and United Airlines have unveiled limited-edition “kits” and pyjamas that will be given to those flying in premium cabins.

Starting on 1 June, passengers on long-haul international routes will receive complimentary Wrexham-inspired amenity kits filled with travel essentials and skincare products.

They will also have the chance to receive pyjamas that resemble the club’s actual kits.

“I love these kit reveals,” Rob McElhenney tells fellow Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds in the reveal video, which takes the form of a real shirt announcement.

However, it quickly becomes clear that the “kits” are new PJs for United flights.

“News that actual dreams are made of,” the airline wrote, sharing the video on social media.