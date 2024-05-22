Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos calls time on incredible 17-year career

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has announced that he will retire from football after the European Championships this summer.

Kroos, who will play for Germany at the upcoming tournament, revealed on social media that his 17-year trophy-laden career is coming to an end.

“My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. I am happy and proud that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision,” he wrote on social media.

“I have always said Real Madrid is and will be my last club.”

Kroos enjoyed a decade-long stint with the La Liga club, which included four league titles and four Champions Leagues.

He also won the World Cup in 2014.