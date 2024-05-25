Harriet Harman: ‘Mother of the House’ gives final speech after 42 years as MP

Harriet Harman gave her final speech as an MP after more than 40 years in the House of Commons on Friday, 24 May.

The "Mother of the House" was first elected in 1982 and holds the record as the longest-ever continuously serving female Member of Parliament.

Ms Harman, 73, says she will not be standing again as an MP at this year’s general election.

She used her final speech to pay tribute to her late husband, Jack Dromey, and her children for the support they have provided her.

Ms Harman also encouraged women to enter politics, reflecting that though at times being an MP has been hard she "wouldn't regret a single day."