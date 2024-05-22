Rishi Sunak explains why he chose July general election date

Rishi Sunak has explained why he has chosen 4 July as the date for the general election.

In an Instagram clip posted after he made the announcement outside 10 Downing Street, the prime minister

He appeared to be dry after getting soaked at the lectern as he made his speech to the public.

Speaking into the camera, Mr Sunak said though the public are "only just starting to feel the benefits" of Tory plans, "this hard won economic stability was only ever meant to be the beginning.

"And that's why I've called an election."