Sir Keir Starmer said it was time for “change” as he responded to Rishi Sunak’s snap general election announcement.

The prime minister confirmed the public will go to the polls on Thursday 4 July - earlier than many in Westminster expected.

Within minutes, Sir Keir shared a video on social media - captioning it with one word - “change”.

“Britain is a great and proud country, but after 14 years under the Tories, nothing seems to work anymore,” the Labour leader said.

“The answer is not five more years of the Tories, they have failed... Britain deserves better than that.”

He added that a “changed” Labour Party will “serve working people” and bring “economic stability”.