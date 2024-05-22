Key takeaways from Rishi Sunak’s general election announcement

Rishi Sunak has announced the general election will take place on Thursday 4 July.

The prime minister fired the starting gun during a speech outside Downing Street on Wednesday 22 May, naming the summer polling date.

He made the economy and combating the global security threats facing the UK the key elements of his first pitch to the nation, saying that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could not be trusted to lead the country through “uncertain” times.

Following the snap election announcement, The Independent takes a look at some of the key takeaways from Mr Sunak’s speech.