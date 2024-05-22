Watch: Keir Starmer responds to Rishi Sunak’s general election announcement

Sir Keir Starmer responded to Rishi Sunak's snap general election announcement in a short press conference on Wednesday evening (22 May).

The prime minister has confirmed the public will go to the polls on Thursday 4 July - earlier than many in Westminster expected.

He made the announcement outside Downing Street in the pouring rain.

Within minutes, Labour leader Sir Keir addressed the nation and called on Britons to vote for "change" and "turn the page".

"It will feel like a long campaign, I’m sure of that. But no matter what else is said and done, that opportunity for change is what this election is about," he said.