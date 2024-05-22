Watch: Blair’s landslide victory song interrupts Sunak election announcement

Rishi Sunak’s general election announcement speech was drowned out by someone loudly playing Tony Blair’s campaign song.

Labour used D:Ream’s “Things Can Only Get Better” during the party’s successful campaign which ended with their landslide victory in 1997.

The prime minister was drenched in the rain on Wednesday (22 May) as he spoke over the music, confirming he had spoken with King Charles III to request the dissolution of Parliament for the general election to be held on 4 July 2024.

“Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future, to decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one with no plan and no certainty,” Mr Sunak said.