Parents of boy with ‘life threatening’ pea allergy make restaurant demand

The parents of a boy who is severely allergic to peas and several other foods are calling on the government to make restaurants disclose all their ingredients after their son’s face started swelling moments after he bit into a burger they were told was safe to eat.

Caitlin Awadalla, a doctor from Swansea, and her husband Widaa have to carefully check every ingredient their son Noah, seven, eats as he is allergic to eight different foods – including peas, lentils, chickpeas, cannellini beans, peanuts, pistachios, tuna fish and pollock.

This has made eating out difficult for Noah given food businesses in the UK are only required to provide information about 14 allergens listed by the Food Standards Agency.