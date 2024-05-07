Florida woman gets married while in labour and gives birth hours later

A Florida woman got married just hours before giving birth to her baby in hospital.

Brianna Cerezo and her husband Louis were due to tie the knot, but she had to be induced one day before the ceremony due to getting sick with Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Cerezo said a nurse arranged for her to get married by a chaplain at the hospital after her induction put a pause on the celebrations.

Staff at AdventHealth organised an entire wedding ceremony - while Cerezco was having contractions the entire time.

The new mother plans to invite the staff to her official ceremony and reception.