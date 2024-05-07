Tyla gets carried up Met Gala steps after struggling to walk in tight sand dress

Tyla was carried up the red carpet steps at the 2024 Met Gala while wearing a sand-textured dress.

Footage shows the singer, 22, being lifted up the stairs by two people, while others grabbed the back of her incredible gown.

The theme of this year’s Met was “Garden of Time” and for her inaugural gala, Tyla wore a dress made of sand - a nod to the sands of time.

“We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala,” she said, discussing her Balmain creation.