Conservatives ‘gaslighting’ public over economy, says Labour’s Rachel Reeves

Labour will fight the next election on the economy, the shadow chancellor has said as she dismissed suggestions the UK was heading for a hung parliament.

In a speech in the City of London on Tuesday 7 April, Rachel Reeves said her party would use every day to “expose what the Conservatives have done to our country” and accused the government of “gaslighting” the public by claiming Britain had “turned a corner”.

She said: “Instead of believing the prime minister’s claims that we’ve turned a corner, the questions people will ask ahead of the next election are simple.

“Frankly, does anything in our country work better than it did when the Conservatives came into office 14 years ago?”