Woman gave £95,000 to man she met on Tinder as family ‘torn apart’ by romance fraud

A woman gave £95,000 to a man she met on Tinder as she fell victim to a romance fraud which nearly “tore her family apart”.

The woman repeatedly asked her family members for money, claiming a close friend was having money struggles.

It is also claimed she took out loads in her mother’s name.

The woman’s brother, called Nick, spoke out about the experience in a bid to raise awareness of romance fraud.

Nick told LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty on Monday (6 May): “My sister is an educated woman, but she still borrowed money.”