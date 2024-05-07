Chrissy Tiegan reveals neck brace after headstand injury as star misses Met Gala

Chrissy Tiegan has been forced to wear a neck brace after she injured herself attempting a headstand.

The 38-year-old updated her fans in an Instagram video on Monday (6 May) and revealed why she was not attending the Met Gala in New York.

In her clip, the TV star said: “It’s a CVS neck brace. And I just can’t rotate my neck cause I tried to do a headstand and it didn’t go well. That’s all.”

She added: “There’s no story, I promise."

In another video, the star also revealed that regardless of her injury, she was never planning on attending this year’s Met Gala, which was themed ‘Sleeping Beauties’.