Martin Lewis warns millions are missing out on £400 a month

Martin Lewis has warned millions of people are missing out on up to £400 a month.

The financial guru has explained how “huge swathes” of people are missing out on claiming Attendance Allowance.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (7 May), the Money Saving Expert founder explained how the payment is not means tested.

He said: “This is a payment which helps you if you need help and support.

“To qualify you need to have supervision or help with bodily functions for six months.”

For a person who needs help or supervision during the day or at night, they can claim up to £73 per week, while a person who needs to support for both can claim up to £109.