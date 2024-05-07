Pamela Anderson runs in heels and floor-length gown as she makes quick Met Gala exit

Pamela Anderson made a quick exit from the Met Gala on Monday (6 May) as she was filmed running through the Metropolitan Museum of Art in heels and her full length ball gown.

The 58-year-old who wowed in an Oscar De la Renta dress was filmed making her quick getaway by Spanish designer Fernando J Garcia.

In an Instagram video, posted on Tuesday (7 May), the actress shared the clip and can be seen laughing as she makes her escape, in her champagne coloured off-the-shoulder gown with a flowing train.

The Baywatch star captioned the post: “From one garden to the next.

“A special thank you to @theofficialpandora and @oscardelarenta for the most beautiful evening.”