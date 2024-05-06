Ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, George Russell took Ed Sheeran for a 150mph lap of the track - leaving the singer shaken by the speed.

The singer began swearing and visibly sweating as the F1 driver continued to speed up the car.

“In F1 we do about 210 down here”, Russell told Sheeran, to which he responded: “Jesus Christ.”

“I can’t believe you do that day in, day out”, he added.

George Russell placed 8th during Sunday’s race (5 May).