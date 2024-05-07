Peter Andre reveals newborn daughter’s ‘Aussie’ characteristics

Peter Andre has revealed his newborn daughter’s “Aussie” characteristics.

The singer, 51, and his wife Emily welcomed Arabella Rose Andrea into the world on 2 April.

“I’ve just realised that my daughter is a true Aussie,” Andre told his followers on Tuesday (7 May), sharing a short video on Instagram.

“She’s sleeping on the Australian timezone. At night here, when it’s morning in Australia, she’s wide awake. And in the morning here, which is night-time in Australia, she’s asleep.”

The doting dad added: “She is 100 per cent an Aussie.”