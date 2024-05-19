Wes Streeting pulls out prompt card as he forgets Keir Starmer’s key Labour pledge

Wes Streeting needed to pull out a prompt card as he recited Sir Keir Starmer’s six Labour pledges.

Appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the shadow health secretary was sat opposite Grant Shapps when the BBC host caught them off guard with a “test”.

While Mr Shapps was able to name all of Rishi Sunak’s five pledges, Mr Streeting only managed five of Sir Keir’s six key policies, which were outlined by the Labour leader on Friday 17 May.

“The annoying thing is, I was preparing for that question and I still fluffed it,” he admitted.

“I might as well just go home now.”