Tyson Fury claimed he was “having fun and playing around” during his split decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk won 115-112 and 114-113 on two scorecards to become the new undisputed world heavyweight champion, while the third judge saw it 114-113 for Fury.

“It was what it was, I’m not going to cry about spilt milk,” Fury told reporters after the fight.

“I was having a lot of fun actually, I don’t know if it looked like it but I was playing around, had my hands behind my back.

“He’s a good fighter Oleksandr, I was catching him and he was catching me.”